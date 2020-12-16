Sections
Three held for stabbing auto driver to death in Mohali

Avtar’s body was found near accused Kulveer’s egg cart. His auto was also parked nearby

By HT Correspondent,

Three men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death an auto driver, whose body was found lying on a road at Mehrampur Taprian village on December 12.

The accused have been identified as Kulveer Singh of Mehrampur Taprian village besides Jasveer Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Rupnagar.

Old rivalry between Kulveer and victim Avtar Singh, 40, of the same village, led to the murder, said deputy superintendent of police, Mullanpur, Bikramjit Brar, who arrested the suspects and recovered the knife used for murder.

Avtar’s body was found near Kulveer’s egg cart. His auto was also parked nearby. In fact, it was Kulveer who had informed the police, pretending to be just a complainant, said the DSP.

Superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal said with the help of technical and cyber teams, the accused were nailed. They have been booked for murder.

