Three held for stabbing canter driver, robbing him in Zirakpur

The Zirakpur police claim to have cracked an October 29 robbery with the arrest of three men.

The accused had stabbed the victim, Rajesh Kumar, a canter driver, 32 times and snatched his Rs 6,000 in cash, a silver chain and important documents, including the canter’s registration certificate, and the victim’s driving licence, Aadhaar card and PAN card.

“The accused, identified as Arjun Kumar, Laxman Kumar and Ashish Rana, hail from Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh. They have confessed to committing the crime. They were arrested from the nature park in Baltana and two knives and a wooden stick used in the crime were recovered from them,” said superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Kaur Grewal.

She added that all accused were unmarried and smuggled liquor from Chandigarh to Punjab. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

The victim, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chanak Chak village in Kaithal district of Haryana, had arrived in his canter truck in Zirakpur on October 29 to deliver some rice bags.

On the way, he stopped near Hotel Ramada to ask for directions to the godown. When he approached three youths standing on the roadside, two of them pushed him to the ground and attacked him on the back, shoulder and stomach with knives. Hearing his screams, a security guard rushed to aid, prompting the accused to flee in foot.

The security guard had rushed him to a private hospital from where he was referred to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The accused are facing a case under Sections 392 (robbery), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.