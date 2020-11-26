Sections
Three held for stabbing salon owner in Panchkula

Three held for stabbing salon owner in Panchkula

Identified as Kartik, Navratan and Pradyuman, they are residents of Indira Colony

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two days after a salon owner was left injured on being attacked with a knife by half a dozen youths at his shop in Panchkula, police on Wednesday arrested three suspects.

Identified as Kartik, Navratan and Pradyuman, they are residents of Indira Colony. While the first two have got one-day police remand, Pradyuman has been sent to judicial custody.

Jameel Ahmad, aka Chand, 42, who lives in Baltana and owns Chand Hair Salon in Sector 15, was hospitalised after being attacked on Monday.

According to police, a woman employee wanted to leave early to attend a wedding, but Jameel stopped her. Later, she had an argument with another employee, and called her brother Rahul.

The brother reached there with his friends and allegedly attacked Jameel with a knife. A case was registered under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon),149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

