Three held with 210kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

One of the accused is already convicted in two cases of drug peddling

Updated: May 18, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in the custody of police in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Three people accused of drug peddling were arrested with 210kg poppy husk, Ludhiana rural police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh alias Fauji and Baljit Singh, residents of Bhamipura village, and Avjinder Singh alias Mintu of Sidhwan Bet.

Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (SSP, rural), Vivek Sheel Soni, said the trio was arrested following a tip-off on Sunday. They were coming towards Sudhar from Ghuman village side in two trucks. A police team stopped them for routine checking and during that the poppy husk was recovered from the toolboxes of the trucks. SSP (rural) Vivek Sheel Soni also said that one of the accused, Gurmail Singh alias Fauji, is already convicted in two cases of drug peddling.

A case has been registered under Sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sudhar police station.



