Three in police custody for attacking former legislator, one accused on the run

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Three people were remanded to two days in police custody while one man is on the run after a former legislator from Pune lodged a complaint of assault and outraging of modesty against four men for allegedly attacking her on Saturday night.

“The one who attacked us is yet to be arrested,” said the complainant.

The arrested men were identified as Amar Sayaji Bansode, 26, Vinod Suresh Gende, 26, and Rohidas alias Tejas Rajendra Kamble, 19, all residents of Ganajay society in Kothrud area of Pune.

According to a complaint lodged by the 34-year-old former legislator, her father-in-law was walking their dog outside the society at 5:30pm on Saturday when the incident happened.



“They were all drunk when it happened. Nobody has sustained any serious injuries. A medical test was performed on the complainant. The fourth accused is on the run,” said police sub-inspector Amol Ghodake of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

The accused men started shouting at the complainant’s father-in-law and his dog. As they got into an argument, the accused allegedly started throwing glass bottles and stones at the older man. As the man ran inside the gates of the society he lives in, the complainant went outside the gate to confront the men. Residents from the locality, who are witnesses in the case, also joined the complainant as she tried to confront the men who then manhandled her, according to the complaint.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kothrud police station against the four.

