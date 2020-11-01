Three, including Army havaldar, held in recruitment racket

PUNE Three men, including an Indian Army havaldar, were arrested by Pune police crime branch, on Sunday, for allegedly running an Indian Army recruitment racket and trying to dupe 17 aspirants.

The three arrested have been identified as havaldar Jaidevsingh Parihar and civilians Vensingh Lalsingh Rawat and Ravindra Gajendrasingh Rathod, both natives of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The information about the same was provided to the police by officials of Southern Command Liaison Unit (military intelligence) officials to the crime branch. The aspirants who had passed the physical test were called for the collection of hall ticket from the zonal recruitment office located along Rajendra Singhji Marg, Pune.

The aspirants met Parihar who was deployed at the entrance of the institution. Parihar approached the aspirants and offered them coaching at a private institution that he recommended, according to the police. The aspirants were then directed towards the two civilians who took them to a private building in Lohegaon and made them believe that they were being trained for the recruitment exam.

“Some of them had come almost ten days ago, five others had come recently. There was a dormitory in Lohegaon where they were living. All 17 of them are from Beed, Marathwada regions,” said senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap, unit 2, Pune police crime branch.

The men handed them a question paper on Saturday night and told them that it will help in the exam which was scheduled for Sunday at Army Institute of Physical Training, Wanowrie.

“They were arrested at Army Institute of Physical Training when they brought the aspirants for the exam. If any of them manages to get through, they were asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to these men,” said Jagtap.

A case under relevant sections of cheating under the Indian Penal Code is registered at Wanowrie police station against the three.