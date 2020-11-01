Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Three, including Army havaldar, held in recruitment racket

Three, including Army havaldar, held in recruitment racket

PUNE Three men, including an Indian Army havaldar, were arrested by Pune police crime branch, on Sunday, for allegedly running an Indian Army recruitment racket and trying to dupe...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Three men, including an Indian Army havaldar, were arrested by Pune police crime branch, on Sunday, for allegedly running an Indian Army recruitment racket and trying to dupe 17 aspirants.

The three arrested have been identified as havaldar Jaidevsingh Parihar and civilians Vensingh Lalsingh Rawat and Ravindra Gajendrasingh Rathod, both natives of Rajasthan, according to the police.

The information about the same was provided to the police by officials of Southern Command Liaison Unit (military intelligence) officials to the crime branch. The aspirants who had passed the physical test were called for the collection of hall ticket from the zonal recruitment office located along Rajendra Singhji Marg, Pune.

The aspirants met Parihar who was deployed at the entrance of the institution. Parihar approached the aspirants and offered them coaching at a private institution that he recommended, according to the police. The aspirants were then directed towards the two civilians who took them to a private building in Lohegaon and made them believe that they were being trained for the recruitment exam.



“Some of them had come almost ten days ago, five others had come recently. There was a dormitory in Lohegaon where they were living. All 17 of them are from Beed, Marathwada regions,” said senior police inspector Mahendra Jagtap, unit 2, Pune police crime branch.

The men handed them a question paper on Saturday night and told them that it will help in the exam which was scheduled for Sunday at Army Institute of Physical Training, Wanowrie.

“They were arrested at Army Institute of Physical Training when they brought the aspirants for the exam. If any of them manages to get through, they were asked to pay Rs 1.5 lakh to these men,” said Jagtap.

A case under relevant sections of cheating under the Indian Penal Code is registered at Wanowrie police station against the three.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 20:31 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
Nov 01, 2020 21:30 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Sri Lankan Navy attacks Tamil Nadu fishermen near Dhanushkodi
Nov 01, 2020 21:22 IST
Three, including Army havaldar, held in recruitment racket
Nov 01, 2020 21:18 IST
Why Shah Rukh calls wife Gauri Khan his ‘bhabhi’ every time he is in Delhi
Nov 01, 2020 21:18 IST
Youth spread happiness among orphans this Diwali season
Nov 01, 2020 21:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.