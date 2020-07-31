Sections
Home / Cities / Three inducted into Ludhiana Police as Joint CP

Three inducted into Ludhiana Police as Joint CP

With the induction of three new officers, the city has 44 gazetted officers

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has created three new posts of joint commissioner of police (CP) and the post of deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) has been abolished. The hierarchy structure in Ludhiana police commissionerate has also been rejigged. After the CP, the joint CP will be the senior-most officer, while DCPs will be on the third number in the hierarchy structure.

Three posts of joint CP (headquarters), joint CP (city) and joint CP (rural) have been created. IPC officer J Elanchezhian has been given charge of joint CP headquarters. J Elanchezhian has already served as the assistant commissioner of police. IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur has joined as Joint CP (rural). Similarly, IPC officer Bhagirath Singh Meena has been transferred as joint CP (city).

With the induction of three new officers, the city has 44 gazetted officers – including a CP, five DCPs, 10 ADCPs, 24 ACPs and a DSP (anti-narcotics), whereas the city has 28 police stations and one women police station to deal with matrimonial disputes.

IPS officer Akhil Chaudhary has been transferred as SSP Ropar after the post of DCP headquarters has been abolished.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increase beds for critical Covid patients in Ludhiana dist: MLA Manuke
Jul 31, 2020 23:14 IST
Steepest hike of 218 cases takes Ludhiana tally to 3,246
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
AG report slams Zirakpur MC for failing to spend over 50% funds
Jul 31, 2020 23:11 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP ministers pledge 30% of salary for Covid control in Madhya Pradesh
Jul 31, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.