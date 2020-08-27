Sections
Home / Cities / Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking

Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking

Tear warden’s uniform; sharp-edged weapon recovered from bag.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three inmates attacked a jail warden and tore his uniform during special checking at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rishav Benipal, Nihal Sharma and Vijay Sharma.

Assistant jail superintendent Harminder Singh told the police that when the jail staff entered the accused’s barrack, they attacked the jail warden, Harbhupinder Singh, and tore his uniform to conceal a sharp-edged weapon. The weapon was later recovered after the trio was nabbed.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them



ASI Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Morgan calls on England’s fringe players to seize the moment
Aug 27, 2020 21:43 IST
BJP leader demands NIA probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Aug 27, 2020 21:41 IST
Looking forward to learn from Russell: Tom Banton
Aug 27, 2020 21:38 IST
Chitrangda Singh: Got mostly stereotypical roles in the last two years
Aug 27, 2020 21:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.