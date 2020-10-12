Three killed after speeding car rams tractor at Shadipur flyover

New Delhi: Three men were killed and another injured when the car they were in rammed a tractor from behind, in what police said they suspect was a case of drink driving, at Shadipur flyover in west Delhi on Sunday morning. The driver of the tractor fled the spot, and police are on the lookout for him.

The three were identified as 37-year-old Rajesh Sharma, who worked at a courier company in Mahipalpur, Charandeep (38), who worked with a company associated with a leading media brand, and Tarun Gupta (42), who owned a computer shop. All three were residents of B block in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar.

Parveen Singh (38), the owner of the car, is hospitalised and being treated.

Sharma, who was at the wheel during the accident, is survived by his wife and their two daughters, Charandeep by a wife, daughter and son. Gupta, the police said, is survived by his wife and their daughter.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30am on Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said Moti Nagar police station received a call reporting that a car and a tractor have rammed each other at Shadipur flyover, in front of the Kirti Nagar Metro Station.

“The four men in the car were pulled out by passersby, after which police control room vans took them to a nearby hospital,” he said.

A preliminary probe revealed that the car was speeding and rammed into the tractor, which police said was travelling at a slow pace.

The three died were pronounced dead at ABG Hospital in Moti Nagar. Singh is under treatment at the hospital but the police said he was unfit for a statement.

A police officer, who wished not to be named, said that initial probe has suggested that the four occupants of the car were drunk. However, this will only be confirmed after the autopsy, the police said.

Purohit said a case of rash driving and for causing death due to negligence has been registered to probe the deaths. “CCTV footage is being checked and all possible angles are being looked into. Both vehicles have been seized for inspection,” he said.