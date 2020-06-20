Three killed as bike skids, falls 20ft; six-month-old survives

Sections
Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:35 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Three people were killed near Sajiwali Ghat in Shahapur on Friday as their bike skidded and fell 20ft off the hill. A six-month-old boy, who was also riding pillion, survived as he fell on the road.

According to Shahapur police, the deceased couple – Jijabai Wagh, 20; her husband Somnath Wagh, 25 – are residents of Shahapur and had gone to their relative’s place for some work.

“While the couple was returning home with the child, Swapnil, her brother, Raju Mange, 22, accompanied them on the bike. Somnath couldn’t control the bike on the steep slope and it skidded on a rock. All three of them fell 20 feet down while the six-month-old fell off the bike on to the road and survived,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“We got a call from another driver who saw the child on the side of the road. We have registered a first information
report against Somnath for rash driving,” he said.



