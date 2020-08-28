Three killed as three-storeyed building collapses in Amritsar amid incessant rain

The three-storeyed building that collapsed during incessant rain in Amritsar’s Walled City area in the wee hours of Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

AMRITSAR: Three persons, including an eight-year-girl, died when a three-storeyed building collapsed amid incessant rain in Amritsar in the wee hours of Friday.

Police said the incident occurred in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road around 2.30am. Three residents of the building had a narrow escape.

“Raman Kumar Sunny, 35, his daughter and their tenant Lal Singh, 85, died on the spot. Sunny’s wife and son escaped. Another tenant living with Lal Singh had a narrow escape,” station house officer Narinder Singh said.

The dilapidated building in the Kot Baba Deep Singh locality on Sultanwind road in Amritsar. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

There was another building collapse in the same locality in Amritsar’s Walled City area on Thursday night. The lone resident, an elderly woman, was rescued by the fire brigade personnel in the nick of time.

The area has several old buildings that are unsafe to occupy.