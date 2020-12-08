Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Three killed in hit-and-run accidents in Panchkula

Three killed in hit-and-run accidents in Panchkula

Two men riding a motorcycle were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle and a 40-year-old woman was crushed under a JCB excavator.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Speeding vehicles claimed three lives in two separate hit-and-run accidents in the district on Monday night.

Two men were killed after an unknown vehicle hit their motorcycle in Raipur Rani.

The victims, Harjit Singh, 25, and his relative, Deepak, 20, used to set up tandoors at wedding events.

On Monday night, after wrapping up work at Trilokpur village, they were on their way back to Saidpura, Dera Bassi. As they reached near Manak Tabraan gurdwara in Raipur Rani, a speeding vehicle hit their two-wheeler.



They were rushed to civil hospital in Sector 6 with serious injuries, but died during treatment.

Acting on the complaint of Harjit’s cousin, Jasbir Singh of Saidpura, Dera Bassi, police booked the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Raipur Rani station.

In another accident, a rashly driven JCB excavator mowed down a 40-year-old woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler at Sector 25.

Complaint Surender Singh, 55, of Indira Colony, Sector 17, told the police that he, along with his wife, Usha Rani, had visited Bijoli village in Yamunanagar to attend a wedding on Monday.

They were returning home on their Honda Activa in the evening. Around 6.45pm, on reaching Panchkula, they crossed the petrol pump of Sector 25, when a speeding JCB excavator hit their scooter.

Usha fell on the road and was crushed under the machine’s rear tyre. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors referred her to PGIMER. But, she was declared brought dead.

The JCB driver stopped initially, but drove away on seeing the gathering crowd.

He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A at the Chandimandir police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Dec 08, 2020 19:42 IST

latest news

Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020: Here’s how netizens communicated
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
World Economic Forum to be held next year in Singapore
Dec 08, 2020 20:09 IST
I-View World Film Festival commences on December 10
Dec 08, 2020 20:08 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.