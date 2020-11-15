Three killed in separate road accidents in Ludhiana

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the last 48 hours in the district.

In the first incident, a man was killed while two others suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two scooters near Jhammat village on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, 35, of Kundanpuri area. His friend Raj Bansi, and a scooterist Rakesh Masih of Basant Nagar were injured in the incident.

Rajesh, along with his friend, was returning home when the incident took place. As they reached near Jhammat village, another scooterist rammed into their scooter, following which Rajesh fell on the road and died.

Raghunath Enclave police post in-charge ASI Ravinder Kumar said that Rakesh was speeding. An FIR has been lodged against him.

Pedestrian run over by truck

In another incident, Surinder Singh, 41, of Noorwala road, was killed after a truck hit him on Tajpur road while he was crossing the road. The truck driver managed to escape the spot.

Division Number 7 police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.

22-yr-old dies as scooter rams into stationary truck

A 22-year-man was killed, while two others were injured after their scooter rammed into a stationary truck in Leela Megh Singh village on Friday night. The scooter rider could not see the truck as its taillights were off, and ended up hitting it, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bobby Lal of Police Colony in Sidhwan Bet. His father works as a cook with the Ludhiana (rural) police department. Those injured were identified as Om Parkash, 29, and Sushant, 22, of Police Lines, Jagraon.

In his police complaint, Om Parkash said that he was riding the scooter, while his friends were riding pillion. As he reached near a liquor vend in Leela Megh Singh village, he rammed his scooter into a stationary truck whose taillights were off. The impact of the collision was such that Bobby was thrown off the two-wheeler and suffered head injuries. After the incident, the truck driver fled the spot with his vehicle. They were taken to the hospital by passersby. ASI Lakhbir Singh said a case under Sections 304, 337, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified person.