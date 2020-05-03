Sections
Three killed in Shimla road mishap

The victims were travelling in a car which fell into a 200-ft gorge near Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district

Updated: May 03, 2020 16:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Three persons including a woman were killed as their car fell into a 200-ft deep gorge near Rampur Bushahr here on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Harjeet Singh (32), Seema Devi (31) and Tara Chand (58), all residents of Nither in Kullu district.

The accident took place on Saturday around 3pm near Kundidhar village when Harjeet Singh lost control of the vehicle and drove into the gorge. While he and Seema died on the spot, Tara Chand was critically injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.



An injured Tara Chand was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri, from where he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. However, he was declared dead near Odi and was taken to civil hospital, Kumarsain.

The bodies were handed over to their families after the post-mortem examination.

Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abhimaniyou Verma confirmed the report and said they were conducting investigation in the case.

