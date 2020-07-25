Three Ludhiana cops hurt as liquor smugglers speed off from check post

Three cops were injured and a police car was damaged after two liquor smuggling accused sped away from a check post at Sangiowal bridge on Friday evening.

Two other accused in another car were nabbed after their vehicle rammed into the police barricades in the attempt to escape.

They were identified as Gagandeep Singh, 40, and Jatin Kumar, 22, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Shimlapuri. As many as 40 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from their car.

Their aides who escaped are Mahinder Singh, alias Balli, and his son, Gocha.

Sub-inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge, anti-smuggling wing, said the two vehicles were signalled to stop at the check post.

However, one of them sped away, causing injuries to constable Jatinder Singh and two other cops, besides damaging a police vehicle. The other car got stuck into the barricades and its two occupants were nabbed, he added.

The sub-inspector said the accused were smuggling liquor from Ambala. Mahinder is the kingpin of the gang and is facing trial in several cases of liquor smuggling. Gagandeep is a driver and Jatin his assistant.

All accused were booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Dehlon police station.

A hunt is on for the arrest of Mahinder and his son.

12 liquor bottles seized

In another case, the anti-smuggling wing arrested Yashpal, alias Shanty, of Chhawni Mohalla for illegally possessing 12 bottles of liquor. A case was lodged at the Division Number 4 police station.

Police also recovered three cartons of illicit liquor from a Maruti Swift Dzire car, while its occupants managed to escape. A case under the Excise Act was registered against the unidentified accused.