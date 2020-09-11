Sections
Three masked men booked for opening fire at 23-year-old in Ludhiana village

Three masked men booked for opening fire at 23-year-old in Ludhiana village

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After asking a man out on the street on the pretext of discussing a matter, three masked men opened fire at him in Jassar village of Dehlon on Friday afternoon and fled.

The victim, identified as Karamjit Singh, 23, suffered three bullet injuries on his wrist, shoulder and ankle. He was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

The police suspected the accused were known to the victim and that personal rivalry was the reason behind the crime.

Nirmal Singh, the victim’s father, said the three men had knocked at their door and asked for his eldest son Kamaljit Singh. When he told them that Kamaljit was not home, they asked for Karamjit.



Nirmal said when he rushed outside after hearing gunshots, he saw his son lying in a pool of blood and the accused fleeing on a motorcycle.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh said that a case of attempt to murder was lodged against the unidentified accused. The police were scanning CCTV footage to identify the trio.

