Three masked men rob grocery deliverymen of Rs 1.47 lakh in Ludhiana

Three masked men rob grocery deliverymen of Rs 1.47 lakh in Ludhiana

The accused allegedly thrashed them and even threatened them with a sword before fleeing with the cash.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed two deliverymen of Rs 1.47 lakh near Dhandhari Bridge in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Complainant Balkar Singh, 38, of Dhillon Colony, said that he and his cousin, Goldy, 30, work for a firm which supplies groceries in the city. On Thursday, when they were returning home after work, three masked men intercepted their car and robbed them of the money they had collected from the customers. The accused allegedly thrashed them and even threatened them with a sword before fleeing with the cash.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ajmer Singh said a case under Section 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified persons. Police are scanning closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.

