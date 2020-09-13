Three-member panel meets Haryana farmers to hear grievances

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar had formed a committee on September 10 after farmers protesting against the Ordinances at Kurukshetra were canecharged by the police. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The three-member panel, formed by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Haryana unit chief Om Prakash Dhankar to look into grievances against the agricultural ordinances brought in by the Centre, met farmers and traders in Rohtak and Karnal on Saturday.

Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh, who is part of the panel along with Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh, said that Union government had brought these ordinances with an aim to double the farmers’ income.

“A few people are misleading the farmers over the ordinances. But we have briefed the farmers about the benefit of these ordinances. We are taking suggestions from farmers and will discuss the same with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar,” said MP Dharambir.

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh said the main objective of bringing these ordinances was to bring structural reforms in agriculture.

“There are efforts being made to spread confusion regarding the three ordinances. The reality is that these ordinances will neither abolish the existing Mandi system nor abolish the minimum support price,” he added.

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar had formed a committee on September 10 after farmers protesting against the Ordinances at Kurukshetra were canecharged by the police.

Kisan Sabha opposes Ordinances

The five-member delegation of All India Kisan Sabha that met the three MPs demanded the withdrawal of these three ordinances. Inderjit Singh, vice-president of the delegation, said these ordinances are against farmers and the MPs should raise this issue in the Parliament.

“The Haryana government should pass a resolution to withdraw these ordinances, otherwise farmers will be destroyed. We have submitted our grievances in the written to the three members MPs committee,” he added.

Another farm leader Preet Singh of Kisan Sabha said they don’t think the three-member panel will be able to help revoke these ordinances.

“The committee formed by Dhankar is an eyewash. The BJP government has become arrogant and we are surprised how a state president of the ruling party can form a such committee,” he added.

Govt trying mislead farmers: Chaduni

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is leading the farmers’ protest against three ordinances, has termed the three-member panel as an attempt to weaken the agitation. He said the Union government has already proposed to pass these ordinances in the coming session of the Parliament beginning from September 14. Chaduni urged the farmers “not to get misled by such panels” and said that agitation is the only way to force the government to withdraw these ordinances.