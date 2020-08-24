Sections
Home / Cities / Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana

Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana

The gang would break parked vehicles’ windows with slingshots and make away with valuables; five cases lodged between July and August solved after gang members’ arrest

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession. (HT Photo)

Three members of the infamous ‘Gulel Gang’, whose modus operandi involves breaking windows of parked vehicles using slingshots and making away with valuables, were arrested near the Sarabha Nagar main market here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Amarinder Singh and Dharminder Singh of Shimlapuri. Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession.

Joint commissioner of police (City) Bhagirath Singh Meena said with the arrest of the accused, the cops had solved five cases lodged between July and August.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- City 3) Sameer Verma said on August 20 the accused had stolen a laptop, two hard disks and ₹32,000 cash from a car parked near a bank on Pakhowal Road. The accused were captured on CCTV and arrested during a special checking.



Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail. ( HT Photo )

The accused have confessed to stealing a laptop from a car parked on The Mall Road on August 17, one laptop from Ghumar Mandi on August 14, a purse with ₹6,000 cash from a car parked outside Government College for Women on July 22 and a laptop from a vehicle parked near Millar Gunj on July 21.

Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail. The accused are addicted to drugs and started executing the crimes to fund their habit, said the ADCP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amid rising Covid cases, Ludhiana MC restarts sanitisation drives
Aug 24, 2020 21:34 IST
In Unlock-4, metro services likely to resume; schools to remain shut: Officials
Aug 24, 2020 21:33 IST
Angela Merkel dashes Imran Khan hopes to make Pak subs more lethal, says won’t help
Aug 24, 2020 21:33 IST
Tests indicate Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned, German doctors says
Aug 24, 2020 21:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.