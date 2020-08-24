Three members of ‘Gulel Gang’ arrested in Ludhiana

Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession. (HT Photo)

Three members of the infamous ‘Gulel Gang’, whose modus operandi involves breaking windows of parked vehicles using slingshots and making away with valuables, were arrested near the Sarabha Nagar main market here on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, Amarinder Singh and Dharminder Singh of Shimlapuri. Five laptops, a scooter and the slingshots used to execute the crimes have been recovered from the trios’ possession.

Joint commissioner of police (City) Bhagirath Singh Meena said with the arrest of the accused, the cops had solved five cases lodged between July and August.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- City 3) Sameer Verma said on August 20 the accused had stolen a laptop, two hard disks and ₹32,000 cash from a car parked near a bank on Pakhowal Road. The accused were captured on CCTV and arrested during a special checking.

a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail.

The accused have confessed to stealing a laptop from a car parked on The Mall Road on August 17, one laptop from Ghumar Mandi on August 14, a purse with ₹6,000 cash from a car parked outside Government College for Women on July 22 and a laptop from a vehicle parked near Millar Gunj on July 21.

Gagandeep is already facing trial in three cases of theft and snatching, while a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against Dharminder. Both of them were out on bail. The accused are addicted to drugs and started executing the crimes to fund their habit, said the ADCP.