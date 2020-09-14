Three men on motorcycle crushed by car on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Three men lost their lives to a road accident late Sunday on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) near Muradnagar they were crushed under a vehicle. The police said they have arrested the driver and also seized the car allegedly involved in the accident.

The three victims were identified as Karamvir Singh, 18, Deepak Sharma, 20 and Priyanshu Tyagi, 19. Karamvir and Deepak are residents of Rewri Rewda village while Tyagi was a resident of Saithli village. The three friends, after their schooling, were preparing to give the Delhi police’s recruitment drive a shot and used to run and do other physical activities to prepare for the competitive exam.

“The three friends were on a motorcycle and were going to drop Priyanshu to his house. Midway, they took to the EPE and stopped in between when one of them received a call on his mobile. While they were standing on one side of the expressway, they were crushed by a car. Locals rushed them to a hospital but they could not survive. On a complaint given by their families, we have registered an FIR against the car driver,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

“We sent the bodies for post mortem,” he added.

The police identified the suspect car driver as Surya Kumar, who is stated to be resident of Patel Nagar in Ghaziabad and was allegedly driving his Sierra car at the time.

According to the hospital, the victims were brought dead. “The three victims were brought to the hospital in an injured state but they were brought dead,” said Dr Sangeeta Garg, chief medical superintendent of Yashoda Hospital at Nehru Nagar.

According to the family of the victims, the three had been preparing daily so as to crack the Delhi police’s entrance tests.

“They often engaged in long distance running and other activities as they had planned to join the Delhi police. On the night of the incident, Priyanshu had got late. So, the other two decided to drop him home. They set out on a motorcycle but met with the accident on the expressway. We have given a police complaint in connection with the incident,” said Uday Vir Singh, Karamvir’s uncle.

Officers from Muradnagar police station said the suspect allegedly told them that he was trying to evade a truck in front of him and could not spot the three victims who were standing on the expressway.

The officials of the National Highways Authority of India, the agency which completed the EPE project, said that two-wheelers are not allowed on the expressway stretch.

“The EPE is only for cars and other commercial vehicles and two-wheelers are not allowed on the expressway. However, it is difficult to contain the local population as denying their two-wheelers access often leads to confrontation; driving two-wheelers often leads to accidents. The EPE is a high-speed expressway on which cars are allowed to reach 120kmph while commercial vehicles have a speed limit of 100kmph,” said an officer from the authority, who wished not to be named.