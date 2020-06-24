Sections
Three micro containment zones declared in Ludhiana district

Three areas in the district have been declared as micro containment zones. The decision was taken after 27 cases were reported in less than a week in these densely-populated...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three areas in the district have been declared as micro containment zones. The decision was taken after 27 cases were reported in less than a week in these densely-populated pockets of the city.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that the three micro containment zones declared on Tuesday were New Model Town (streets 1, 2 and 3 behind Dhamija Medical Hall), New Janta Nagar (streets 1, 2, 3) opposite New Model Town and Bhamian Khurd (streets 1 to 4 in Krishna Colony).

In these micro containment zones, five, 11 and 11 positive cases have been found respectively. All these areas have been sealed and the health department has been asked to take necessary action, stated the DC.

Sharma said that as per the directions of the health department, a district-level committee comprising MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga, district epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Kumar and medical college head Dr Clarence Samual has been formulated to identify containment and micro containment zones in the district.



He said that containment and micro containment zones were declared on the basis of the recommendation of this committee.

Sharma appealed to the residents to follow all directions of the Punjab government, adding that staying indoors ensures safety of everybody.

