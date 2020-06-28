Sections
Home / Cities / Three minor girls found dead in car in Chamkaur Sahib

Three minor girls found dead in car in Chamkaur Sahib

It is suspected the girls got inside to play but later got locked in and died of suffocation.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rupnagar

Three minor girls were found dead in a car in Chamkaur Sahib town of Rupnagar district on Saturday.

The deceased have identified as Gudia and Asha, both aged five, and Sweety, 3.

As per information, their parents, who are migrant labourers, were away at work on Friday when the children reportedly went missing. On not finding them after returning home, the parents initially started searching on their own but later informed the police.

The cops scanned the closed-circuit television cameras in the area but were unable to locate the girls. Later, on Saturday morning, the girls’ bodies were spotted in a car parked in the locality.



Superintendent of police (investigation) Ajinder Singh said it appears that the girls found the door of the car open and got inside to play but later got locked in and died of suffocation due to the extreme heat.

He, however, maintained that the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Students in Solapur switch on TV for daily lessons amid lockdown
Jun 28, 2020 01:29 IST
FIR against 6 personnel from Mumbai’s Borivli police station for failing to report to duty
Jun 28, 2020 01:22 IST
Masked intruders rob elderly man of jewellery, licensed revolver in Raikot
Jun 28, 2020 01:21 IST
Auto gang member who stole Hoshiarpur trader’s ₹2 lakh arrested
Jun 28, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.