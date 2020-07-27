Three minors in custody for murder of 36-year-old in Pune

PUNE: Three minors were apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a man in Chakan. The 36-year-old was allegedly killed by the group on a public road in Chakan on Sunday evening, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Jalinder Kale, a resident of Medankarwadi in Khed area of Pune.

The incident happened in Siddhivinayaknagar area of Medankarwadi around 7:15pm on Sunday.

“The accused, all minors, were arrested on Monday. One of them has criminal record,” said sub-inspector Dandage of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by Sonali Rajendra Kale (31), wife of the deceased.

“Kale was working in a company in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). He owned one guntha plot in Kadachiwadi. Back in 2018, one of the accused had opposed some drainage pipeline work in the area and a case of extortion was registered against him,” said senior inspector Prakash Dhas of Chakan police station.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station.