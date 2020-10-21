Sections
Three more accused held in HRTC paper leak case

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) conductor recruitment paper leak case.

With this, a total of six people have been arrested since Sunday when the paper was leaked by two candidates at Shimla and Kangra centres.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Bimal Gupta, who is heading the SIT formed by director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu to probe the case, said among the three people arrested yesterday, one was a bus conductor and two paper solvers.

Accused have been identified as Anil Kumar, Abhishek and Mukesh, all residents of Jawali in Kangra district.



The main accused of the case, Manoj Kumar, who was a candidate in the exam, had surrendered before the police on Tuesday. Manoj had sent the question paper to Anil via WhatsApp who then forwarded it to Abhishek and Mukesh, and they sent the solved paper back.

Two brothers have been arrested in Shimla in connection with the case.

Gupta said that the three accused threw their phones into the Govind Sagar Lake in Bilaspur district in an attempt to destroy evidence. They were on their way to Shimla and were considering moving high court to seek anticipatory bail, however, they returned midway.

The question paper of HRTC conductor screening exam was leaked on the social media last Sunday within 20 minutes of the start of the exam. The exam was being conducted by Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC).

The leak was first detected in Shimla where a candidate sent photos of the question paper to his brother. Later, police revealed that the copy of paper circulating on the social media was leaked from a centre in Kangra.

More that 71% of total 60,000 applicants, vying for 568 posts, had appeared in the exam at 304 centres setup across state.

