Three more Covid-19 patients recover in Himachal, active cases come down to 38

Earlier on Monday, Himachal had witnessed 10 new Covid-19 cases—the biggest single-day spike in the state.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:49 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Three more Covid-19 patients recovered in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of those cured in the state to 45.

The cured patients include two members of a family from Jhirballa village of Shahpur division. The 25-year-old youth who worked as courier delivery boy in Delhi returned home in April end and was tested positive on May 8. Two days later, his 19-year-old sister, who had come in his direct contact, also tested positive.

The third patient, a man from the Baba-Baroh area of Nagrota Bagwan subdivision having travel history to Delhi was tested positive on May 9.

“Three patients, who were undergoing treatment at a Covid-care centre at Baijnath have been discharged after being tested negative for the virus,” said GD Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), Kangra.



“They have been placed under seven-day quarantine and will be sent home if their test negative for the virus on completion of the observation period,” he added.

With three recoveries, the active cases have come down to 38. In the last three days, a total of nine people have been cured in the state.

State sees biggest one-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Five cases alone were reported from Hamirpur, three from Bilaspur and one each from Kangra and Chamba. All except the Kangra and Chamba patients had travel history.

Previously, the biggest single-day spike in the state was recorded on April 7 when nine people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Una district.

To date, the state has recorded a total of 90 Covid-19 cases. Three people have died, 45 patients have been cured and 38 are active cases. Four patients, who migrated out of the state for treatment, are said to have recovered.

Hill state on the edge

More than 3,500 people have arrived in the state from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Goa in the last week.

All the returnees have been institutionally quarantined. Many of them have flu-like symptoms and their samples have been sent for testing.

It is worth mentioning that more than 80% of cases that have been reported in the state after May 4 have travel history from the outside state, mostly Delhi and Mumbai. Since April 26, the state had opened its borders to facilitate the return of stranded residents, over 1 lakh people have returned and 60,000 more have applied for movement passes.

