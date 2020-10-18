Sections
Three more Covid deaths in Himachal, 170 test positive

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 170 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally to 18,967.

Besides this, the death toll mounted to 263 as three patients succumbed to the contagion in Shimla, Kullu and Hamirpur districts respectively.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported in Mandi, 30 in Shimla, 23 in Kangra, 17 in Hamirpur, 14 in Kullu, 12 each in Bilaspur and Una, eight in Chamba and seven each in Solan and Sirmaur.

There are 2,630 active cases in the state.



Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,441 total cases and is followed by Kangra where 2,786 people have been infected till date. Mandi has 2,405 cases, Sirmaur 2,100, Shimla 1,966, Una 1,473, Bilaspur 1,127, Hamirpur 1,094, Chamba 1,034, Kullu 1,018, Lahaul-Spiti 286 and Kinnaur 237.

Recoveries cross 16k-mark

Recoveries in the hill-state crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday. Till date, 16,040 people have been cured with 217 people having recovered on Sunday.

The recovery rate was 84.56%.So far, 3,25,526 tests — over 47,000 tests per million population — have been conducted. Approximately, one person died per 100 confirmed cases. There are around 2,600 confirmed cases per million population and the new infections have grown at a rate of 1.4% in the past week.

Among the 14% active cases, maximum (538) are in Mandi, 441 in Shimla and 306 in Solan.

