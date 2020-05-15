Three more patients recover from coronavirus in Mohali

Three more patients were discharged on Thursday after they recovered from Covid 19, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 42.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said of the three, two men aged 47 and 60 of Jawaharpur village were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, and one aged 30 of Mullanpur was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

There are 105 positive cases and 60 recoveries in the district as of now. On the other hand, no fresh case was reported on Thursday.

Patients from Jawaharpur will not be sent home directly, but will be kept at a quarantine facility at Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. The Mullanpur patient, however, has been sent home and directed to self-quarantine. Teams from the health department will continuously monitor his health.