Sections
Home / Cities / Three more patients recover from coronavirus in Mohali

Three more patients recover from coronavirus in Mohali

There are 105 positive cases and 60 recoveries in the district as of now.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

No fresh case was reported on Thursday. (HT FILE)

Three more patients were discharged on Thursday after they recovered from Covid 19, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 42.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said of the three, two men aged 47 and 60 of Jawaharpur village were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur, and one aged 30 of Mullanpur was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

There are 105 positive cases and 60 recoveries in the district as of now. On the other hand, no fresh case was reported on Thursday.

Patients from Jawaharpur will not be sent home directly, but will be kept at a quarantine facility at Nirankari Bhawan in Dera Bassi for another 14 days as a precautionary measure. The Mullanpur patient, however, has been sent home and directed to self-quarantine. Teams from the health department will continuously monitor his health.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
May 15, 2020 09:30 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
May 15, 2020 08:21 IST
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
May 15, 2020 09:57 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh class 10th exams to begin on July 10, check datesheet here
May 15, 2020 10:08 IST
US faces ‘darkest winter’ if response to Covid-19 doesn’t improve: Whistleblower
May 15, 2020 10:07 IST
DU to hold exam in open book mode if Covid-19 situation does not improve, check details
May 15, 2020 10:02 IST
Amit Shah, BJP leaders discuss Covid-19 at Nadda’s home, first meet since lockdown
May 15, 2020 10:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.