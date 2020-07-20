Sections
Home / Cities / Three of a family killed in Jind accident

Three of a family killed in Jind accident

The youth, who was travelling with them, is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS, Rohtak

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

A couple and their daughter were killed while one other got injured on Sunday after the bike they were riding on rammed into a tractor near Jind’s Narwana, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 36, Rekha and their eight-month-old daughter Vinmarta of Khadwal village, Jind.

The youth, who was travelling with them, is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

A spokesman of Jind police said, “Vijay and his daughter died on the spot while his wife succumbed to her injuries later. Doctors say that the injured youth is unstable.”



The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified tractor driver, who fled the spot after the mishap.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FDA approves Quest Covid-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use
Jul 20, 2020 01:26 IST
Haryana records five fatalities, 617 new cases
Jul 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Dhankar: An aggressive leader known for biting comments
Jul 20, 2020 01:19 IST
Rajasthan ‘horse trading’ probe: Jain had Rs 100 crore budget to buy 3 MLAs, claims police
Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.