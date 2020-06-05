Three of family among four fresh Covid-19 cases in Mohali

Mohali district has 127 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which only 17 remain active.

Four fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Mohali on Friday, taking the district’s count to 127.

Three of those infected are wife, 34, father, 66, and mother, 61, of a 36-year-old man who had tested positive on June 3 after returning from Delhi recently. The family resides in Sector 78.

The fourth patient is a 61-year-old man from Sector 70.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “All patients have been shifted to Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. They are in a stable condition and responding well to the treatment. We are trying to trace contacts of the Sector 70 man. They will be sampled on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, one more patient was discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital on Friday, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 107. With this, only 17 cases remain active. Three people have died of Covid-19 so far.