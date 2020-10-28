Sections
Home / Cities / Three of family killed in car crash on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Three of family killed in car crash on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

The Agra-bound car hit their stationary car that left all three members dead on the spot while the car driver who crashed into the other vehicle sustained injuries.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mathura

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said that the three members of a family were travelling from Delhi to Agra and had halted by the wayside on the highway. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes file photo)

Three family members died while one person was injured in a car crash on Wednesday on the Yamuna Expressway in Mahaban area of Mathura district, police said.

“The accident occurred when the Agra-bound car coming from Delhi rammed into a stationary car standing at the the 114 kilometre spot on the highway,” Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said three members of a family were travelling from Delhi to Agra and had halted by the wayside on the highway. The Agra-bound car hit their stationary car that left all three members dead on the spot while the car driver who crashed into the other vehicle sustained injuries.

The injured driver identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Gurnaam Nagar in Punjab’s Amritsar, has been hospitalised in serious condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Dharamveer Singh Rana, his wife Usha and his son Avinash Rana, all residents of Rajiv Nagar in Haryana’s Gurgaon, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that the passage-hit spot on the busy highway was cleared for vehicular traffic by the police.

