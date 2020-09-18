Three of five held for thrashing tax consultant in Kharar

A day after a tax consultant was seriously injured by five miscreants who allegedly beat him up with cricket bats, the Kharar police on Friday arrested three of the five suspects.

Those arrested were identified as Akashdeep Singh, alias Pannu, of Kharar, Harinder Sahota of Salora village, Ropar, and Jasjit Singh of Morinda, Ropar. Those who are still at large were identified as Baljit Chaudhary and Bhavjit Gill, both residents of Kharar.

On Thursday, the accused beat up Arun Sharma after barging into his house near Janta Chowk. The miscreants had also fired several rounds to terrify him. The two parties had an old dispute regarding court cases, which led to the attack after which Sharma was admitted to Indus Hospital.

ALSO READ: Shots fired, accountant assaulted at his Kharar house in midnight attack

Inspector Bhagwant Singh, station house officer of Kharar City police station, said, “Two suspects are yet to be arrested. We are conducting raids at the houses of their friends and other possible hideouts. Their mobile phones are switched off but we are following other leads. We will nab them soon.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s kin on Friday protested against the police and alleged that a resident of Bhagomajra named Aman was also present when the firing took place, but police due to political pressure were not including his name in the FIR.

The SHO said, “They are pressuring us to include the name of a person in the FIR. We will add his name only after verifying the facts. During preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that he was not present at the crime spot, which was recorded in the CCTV footage.”

A case was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 450 (house trespass), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act.