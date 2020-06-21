Sections
Three of Raipur Rani family among 7 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula

The 22-year-old woman had got married on June 9. She along with two relatives, who attended the wedding in Delhi, have tested positive, three days after her husband was found infected

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 21:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three members of a family, including a newlywed woman, from Raipur Rani are among seven new Covid-19 cases reported in Panchkula on Sunday, taking the district’s count to 91.

However, according to official statement issued by the district authorities, the total number of positive cases stands at 87, as the health department is still verifying addresses of some patients.

The 22-year-old woman had got married on June 9. She along with a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old relative, who attended the wedding in Delhi, have tested positive. Her husband had already tested positive on June 18, after which samples of 20 people who were part of the wedding procession were taken.

Among others who were found infected are two members of a family in Kalka, including a 34-year-old man and a woman of the same age; a 42-year-old resident of Sector 26; and a 17-year-old woman from Bitna colony in Panchkula.



Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh is among four people from outside the district who tested positive in Panchkula on Sunday. The woman had delivered a child in the civil hospital. The labour room has been sanitised while the staff who attended to her have been home quarantined.

