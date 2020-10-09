Three PCMC corporators succumb to Covid, 26 recover from infection

Pune: Covid-19 has claimed the lives of three corporators in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the last six months. Of the 128 corporators in 32 wards (each ward is divided into four divisions and each division has one corporator), 29 corporators, including the three who passed away, were tested Covid positive.

Since the virus outbreak, these public representatives have been working actively in their areas and providing assistance, to residents.

“Most of the corporators got infected while carrying out their public responsibilities. After getting detected, they spent 14-day quarantine in Covid care centres,” said Anna Bodade, PCMC assistant municipal commissioner who also completed the quarantine treatment at a Covid care centre after being tested Covid positive.

On Friday, 444 people were tested positive for Covid and 8 people died taking the total positive case count to 80,084 and death toll to 1,116 in PCMC.

The three PCMC corporators who lost the battle to corona were – Dattatray Sane (Chikhali) and Javed Shaikh (Akurdi) from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Laxman Unde (Dighi-Bopkhel) from Bharatiya Janata Party.

Six former corporators who died due to Covid infection were Rangnath Fuge, Sahebrao Kharat, Eknath Thorat, Laxman Gaikwad, Sulochna Bade and Hanumant Khomne.

Recovered from coronavirus infection

BJP corporators Chanda Lokhande, Sharada Sonawane, Kamal Gholap, Seema Sawle, Asha Shendge, Sujata Palande, Nirmala Kute, Sadhana Malekar, Bhimabai Fuge, Swinal Mehtre, Neeta Padale, Uttam Kendle, Shailesh More, Vilas Madigari, Babu Nair, Tushar Kamte, Ambarnath Kamble, Santosh Kamble, Sagar Angolkar and Sashikant Kadam, Shiv Sena corporators Rahul Kalate and Nilesh Barne, and Nana Kate, Sheetal Kate, Dabbu Aswani and Anuradha Gophane from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) recovered from Covid-19 infection.