Three persons including a woman arrested with 1kg heroin in Mohali

During initial questioning, accused told the police that they had bought the heroin from a Nigerian national in Delhi.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Mohali police said that the worth of the seized heroin is ₹5 crore in the international market. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Police have arrested three persons including a woman with 1.04 kg heroin from Industrial Area, Phase 7, Mohali.

Sachin Kumar and Jasbir Kaur, alias Simty, of Sirsa, Haryana, were arrested on a tip-off from Industrial Area, Phase 7, while they were out to supply heroin to customers. The duo then led the police team to the arrest of their aide Raghbir Singh of Kharar.

During initial questioning, accused Sachin and Jasbir told the police that they had bought the heroin from a Nigerian national in Delhi. The duo were produced before the court and remanded to three-day police custody.

The police said that the worth of the seized heroin is ₹5 crore in the international market. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.



TWO HELD WITH POPPY HUSK

Police arrested two persons with 31kg poppy husk from Kharar. Balbir Singh of Harlalpur village and Gurnam Singh Gogi of Jandpur village in Kharar were arrested after a truck was impounded on Harlalpur-Jandpur road. A case under NDPS Act was registered.

