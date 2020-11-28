Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana

Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana

Assailants accused staff of filling less petrol and returned with weapons 20 minutes later.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three petrol pump employees were injured after they were assaulted by six men following a brawl over fuel theft in Salem Tabri on Saturday afternoon.

The victims, Amrish, Sandeep and Durgesh, all aged between 25 and 30 years, told the Salem Tabri police that two men arrived at the petrol pump on a motorcycle around 1pm.

After getting fuel filled, they accused the petrol pump worker of filling less petrol. As a scuffle ensued, the turban of one of the customers was tossed, following which the men left the spot in a huff.

But, the duo returned with four more men 20 minutes later and assaulted three workers with swords and other sharp-edged weapons, before fleeing.

The victims informed the police, who rushed them to the hospital.

Sub-inspector Manjit Singh said they were scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A case will be registered after recording statements of the injured.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 18:44 IST
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Nov 28, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Lost mentally ill woman abducted, raped by auto driver in Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2020 18:47 IST
Three petrol pump workers assaulted by six men in Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2020 18:43 IST
Rajasthan to slash rate of RT-PCR test in private labs
Nov 28, 2020 18:34 IST
Just 9 Delhi schools apply to participate in 2021 R-Day parade
Nov 28, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.