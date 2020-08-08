Three policemen attached to police lines for assaulting man

A sub-inspector and two constables were attached to the police lines after a video went viral in which they were purportedly seen hitting a man on Friday at 9pm in the Badalpur area. The police department took immediate action when the incident came to light, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the district being another criteria.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a police team had received a call from a woman that a man, who is her distant relative, was allegedly creating ruckus in Dhoommanikpur village. “A team including sub-inspector Sanjeev Kumar, and two constables Amit Kumar and Sandeep Kumar reached the spot. In the process of intervention, the police personnel manhandled the man and the act was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby grocery shop,” he said.

In the footage, the victim is seen standing near a shop when the police personnel arrived. One of them allegedly kicked the man on his back while two others allegedly thrashed him with a cane, the video purportedly shows. Later, the police personnel allegedly dragged away the victim from the spot, the video purportedly shows.

Pathnesh Kumar, station house office, Badalpur police station, said that the man had allegedly slapped a child in the neighbourhood upon which a woman made a police call. “The police team was caught on camera hitting the man. The police department took swift action and attached the erring cops to the police lines. We have advised police personnel to behave decently with the public,” he said.