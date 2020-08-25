Sections
Three robberies reported along Ambala-Delhi highway in 72 hours

In the recent case, a Rohtak man’s car was snatched in broad daylight in Ambala Cantonment on Monday.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:16 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

Three robberies have been reported within 72 hours on the Ambala-Delhi highway, police said on Tuesday.

In the recent case, a Rohtak man’s car was snatched in broad daylight in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The incident happened when Bharat, a civil engineer from Mumbai, was travelling to Rohtak from Chandigarh along with his wife, and had halted at a showroom on the highway.

The duo took the car along with his wife’s purse containing ₹1.7 lakh, a mobile phone, two gold rings and other cards and documents, Bharat told the police. A case under Sections 34 and 392 of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered.

In the second case, a driver was allegedly thrashed by 10-12 drug addicts near Ambala Cantt bus stand on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Complainant Rakesh Kumar told the police that his driver Abhishek, who was returning from Punjab, was dragged out of the car, thrashed and robbed of ₹3,000.



The same night, a Volvo bus driver was also robbed, the police said, adding that most of the accused in the case were the same and three of them had been arrested.

DSP (Cantt) Ram Kumar claimed that the police patrolling was always active in the area.

