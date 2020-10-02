Sections
Three rural sports grounds coming up in Mohali district

Being developed at Daun Majra in Kharar, Barsalpur Taprian in Majri and Chadiala in Dera Bassi block

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 18:26 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday digitally launched construction of three rural sports grounds in Mohali district.

Sidhu said 750 sports stadiums and grounds are being constructed in rural areas of the state at a cost of Rs 105 crore in the ongoing financial year. The Punjab chief minister has launched the first phase of the project, whereby a sports ground will be built in each block.

In Mohali, three sports grounds are coming up, with one each in Daun Majra in Kharar, Barsalpur Taprian in Majri and Chadiala in Dera Bassi block.

The Daun Majra ground will be developed over one acre at a cost of Rs 12 lakh. In Barsalpur Taprian, it will come up over two acres for Rs 37 lakh, and in Chadiala over four acres for Rs 50 lakh.

The play fields are being made keeping in view the acceptability of the particular discipline of sports. Generally, these include kabbadi , hockey, football, volleyball and cricket besides an open gym and 400-metre running track.To create soothing environment, thick plantation has been proposed along the periphery.

“The engagement in sports will keep the youth away from drugs and will build their stamina that will further help them qualify in police and army recruitment,” said Sidhu.

