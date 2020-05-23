Three shop owners booked for flouting lockdown rules

Sections
Updated: May 23, 2020 19:43 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has registered a case against three shops which flouted lockdown rules and opened on days they were supposed to be shut.

The case has been registered under section 188 of IPC for disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner, PCMC said, “A case has been registered against three garment shops. The garment shops have permission to open on Thursdays but they were open on Friday as well.”

PCMC has allowed standalone shops to open on specific days from 7am to 5pm.



Stationery shops, general stores and construction material suppliers are supposed to open on Mondays and Fridays.

Automobile shops, garages and service centres are open on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Electronic products and electrical repair shops will be open on Wednesdays and Sundays. Hosiery and readymade garment shops are open on Thursdays.

Only five shops on a road in every one km area will be open on specific day.

“Shop owners have been asked to stick to the rules or face action,” said the additional commissioner.

