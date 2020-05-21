Sections
Home / Cities / Three stars for Karnal in swachh ratings

Three stars for Karnal in swachh ratings

Though three stars signify a poor rank, with 7-star rating being the highest, Karnal has fared much better than the other cities of Haryana, while being at par with Punjab’s Chandigarh and Nawanshahr

Updated: May 21, 2020 00:29 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The bastion of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Karnal has received a 3-star rating in the garbage-free cities survey conducted by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

Though three stars signify a poor rank, with 7-star rating being the highest, Karnal has fared much better than the other cities of Haryana, while being at par with Punjab’s Chandigarh and Nawanshahr. With 1-Star rating, Rohtak also received a mention in the list of 141 cities.

Overjoyed by the performance, Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta said, “It’s a big achievement for the people of Karnal as it is the only city from Haryana to have grabbed a 3-Star rating, equivalent to Chandigarh.” She congratulated the civic officials and said more efforts were required to improve the rating further.

Municipal commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the star rating is awarded on the basis of 25 key parameters fixed for solid waste management. “Last year there were only 19 parameters, making the survey even tougher this year, but our performance was better,” he added.



“Karnal had got 3-star rating last year and more efforts will be made to get better results next year. The capacity of the solid waste management plant is being enhanced with the construction of a new 50 MLD unit,” Yadav said.

The commissioner said the city had already improved its rating in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 as it had got 500 points for ODF++ category and the 3-star rating added 600 points.

Launched in January 2018, the star rating protocol aims to institutionalise a mechanism for cities to achieve garbage-free status, and to motivate them to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.

As per the reports by Union housing and urban affairs ministry, six cities in the country have achieved 5-star rating, 65 have three stars and 70 got 1-star rating this year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab’s electoral process in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:31 IST
3 dead as Cyclone Amphan crosses Odisha before making landfall in Bengal
May 21, 2020 01:29 IST
Placements preparations during Covid-19 pandemic in focus during webinar at Panjab University
May 21, 2020 01:27 IST
Mohali man’s decomposed body found hanging in house
May 21, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.