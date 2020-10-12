Sections
Three teachers booked under Public Safety Act in Shopian

Three teachers of a school in south Kashmir’s Shopian have been booked under the Public Safety Act after reports emerged that a few of the students and alumni of the...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three teachers of a school in south Kashmir’s Shopian have been booked under the Public Safety Act after reports emerged that a few of the students and alumni of the school were found to be involved in militant activities over a period of time.

“We have booked three of the institution’s teachers under the PSA and action under Section 107 of the CrPC has also been taken against six teachers,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said.

“They are under surveillance,” he added. He said that the school is affiliated to Jamaat-e-Islami. “Currently, our focus is on individuals. If needed, we will take action against the institution as well,” he said.

Chairman of the school, M Yousuf told a local news agency that the school is not affiliated to Jamaat and is an independent institution.



“Why only one thing is being pointed out that some of our students have joined militant ranks when many others who have joined the army and police are forgotten. Around 7,000 students have studied in this institution in the past 20 years. Of them, hundreds have become doctors, engineers and police personnel,” he said.

“The 13 students mentioned in a report had gone missing from their homes not our institution,” he added.

Last year in February, the Centre had banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir for five years on grounds that it was “in close touch with militant outfits and was expected to escalate secessionist movement” in J&K.

