Three teenagers crushed to death by speeding car in Rohtak

All three from Bhali village had gone for a morning run when they were hit; villagers block Hisar-Rohtak highway, demanding arrest of car driver

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Rohtak: Three teenagers were crushed to death by a speeding car on the Rohtak-Hisar road on the outskirts of Bhali village here on Monday morning, police said.

The dead were identified as Parmod Kumar,18, Saurabh and Parveen, both aged 15. The three belonged to Bhali village.

Village sarpanch Balraj Singh told the police that the incident took place when the youngsters went for running and were hit by the speeding car. They died on the spot.

The car driver fled the spot after the mishap.



Angry villagers blocked the Hisar-Rohtak highway, demanding the arrest of the car driver.

Police reached the spot and began investigation.

