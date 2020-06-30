Three teenagers escape from Dongri Children’s Home

Mumbai. Three teenage kids on Tuesday escaped from the Dongri Children’s Home. All three were runaway kids and were in custody of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), since over six months. The Dongri police have launched a hunt for the three. The teenagers were of age 14, 16 and 17, and originally hailed from Darchula district in Nepal, Supaul in Bihar and Dawla in West Bengal, respectively.

On Tuesday afternoon, during their kitchen gardening training, they excused themselves to attend nature’s call. They managed to dodge guard’s attention and escaped from the main gate, said an official from Dongri Children’s Home.

“The three have tendency of escaping. They have escaped from their homes at least five times in the past. They were brought to the children home as missing kids. Their families knew that their kids are in safe custody in Mumbai. We have filed a complaint with Dongri police and have requested them to trace the kids. An internal inquiry has also been ordered to check if there was any negligence on any staff or guard’s part,” said Rahul Kanthikar, superintendent of Dongri Children’s Home.

The kids at the children’s home are anxious due to the pandemic. Two kids and a nurse had tested positive for Covid-19 in April. “We are worried about the kids as probably they are not completely aware about the conditions outside. The lockdown is in effect and even if they attempt to escape the city, they won’t be able to do so, as trains and other public transport mediums are not operational,” said another official.

Teenagers’ escape was captured in the CCTV cameras installed near the Children’s Home. The three were in the uniform and were wearing mask.

“We have launched a hunt for them and multiple police teams are trying to locate them,” said Sandeep Bhagdikar, senior inspector of Dongri police station. He added that no offense has been registered as yet.

Hindustan Times in its June 22 edition had published a report explaining how around 75 rescued children are ‘stranded’ in Dongri Children Home since last three months, and cannot be re-united with their families as authorities of other states refused to take them, citing spread of novel coronavirus as the reason. These kids are rescued by the police from various factories, small scale units, where they were being exploited as child labours. Some of them are rescued from child trafficking rackets, some are street kids and missing kids, while some are runaway kids.

Usually the CWC re-unite the rescued kids with their families in maximum one month’s time, but due to the lockdown, not a single kid was reunited in the past three months.

The longer stay of kids at the children home has left adverse impact on children’s psyche. They are facing problems such as anxiety, sleeplessness, loss of appetite, feeling low, mood swings, drop in daily activities, etc, said officials. Women and Child Development commissioner Hrishikesh Yashod had too admitted that the kids are anxious, panic and are in stress because of the lockdown. The commissioner had said that there is reluctant approach of the administration of other states. Unavailability of police escort party is also an issue. However, efforts are being taken to re-unite the kids with their families.