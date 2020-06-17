Sections
Home / Cities / Three with travel history among four new cases in Mohali

Three with travel history among four new cases in Mohali

Out of the 34 cases reported in the district in the past three days, most had travel history or were contacts of those who had travelled.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Nine people found positive in past three days had returned from Delhi (4), Mumbai (1) and Uttar Pradesh (4). (File Photo/PTI)

Four patients, including three with recent travel history, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, making the district tally 184.

The patients include a 22-year-old man from Sector 127, Kharar. He had recently returned from Ahmedabad.

A 44-year-old man, who had travelled to Delhi, was also found positive. The Phase 10 resident and was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 71 with renal transplant complications.

A Sante Majra resident, aged 43, who had returned from Gurugram, and a 70-year-old man from Baltana, Zirakpur, are the other two patients.



Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said out of the 34 cases reported in the district in the past three days, most had travel history or were contacts of those who had travelled.

Among them nine had returned from Delhi (4), Mumbai (1) and Uttar Pradesh (4), while 18 positive cases were their family members or close contacts. He said they were working to trace the source of infection of the other seven patients.

Of the 184 case reported so far, 54 are active, 127 cured and three have died.

Two patients discharged

Two patients, including a 31-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Both are residents of Rishi Apartments in Sector 78, Mohali.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.