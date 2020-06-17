Three with travel history among four new cases in Mohali

Nine people found positive in past three days had returned from Delhi (4), Mumbai (1) and Uttar Pradesh (4). (File Photo/PTI)

Four patients, including three with recent travel history, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, making the district tally 184.

The patients include a 22-year-old man from Sector 127, Kharar. He had recently returned from Ahmedabad.

A 44-year-old man, who had travelled to Delhi, was also found positive. The Phase 10 resident and was admitted to a private hospital in Sector 71 with renal transplant complications.

A Sante Majra resident, aged 43, who had returned from Gurugram, and a 70-year-old man from Baltana, Zirakpur, are the other two patients.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said out of the 34 cases reported in the district in the past three days, most had travel history or were contacts of those who had travelled.

Among them nine had returned from Delhi (4), Mumbai (1) and Uttar Pradesh (4), while 18 positive cases were their family members or close contacts. He said they were working to trace the source of infection of the other seven patients.

Of the 184 case reported so far, 54 are active, 127 cured and three have died.

Two patients discharged

Two patients, including a 31-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, were discharged from Gian Sagar Hospital in Banur. Both are residents of Rishi Apartments in Sector 78, Mohali.