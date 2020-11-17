Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / New building of Govt College Ludhiana (East) nearing completion after three years

New building of Govt College Ludhiana (East) nearing completion after three years

MLA Talwar said the classes for the next semester will be started in the new building

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

MLA Sanjay Talwar (fourth from the left) inspecting the construction work of Government College Ludhiana (East) in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Almost three years after laying the foundation stone of the new building of Government College Ludhiana (East), MLA Sanjay Talwar on Tuesday stated that about 75% of construction work was complete and the classes for the next semester will be started in the new building.

The MLA was speaking during a visit to the site, situated opposite the Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road. He inspected the site and asked the executive engineer of the public works department and contractor to speed up the work and complete it in next three months.

The foundation stone of the new building was laid on January 28, 2018, and the construction on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018.

On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur for the conduct of bachelor of arts (BA) classes. However, the higher education department later permitted SCD Government College authorities to conduct the admission process for Government College Ludhiana (East) in 2018. The college admitted 80 students each of first and second years of BA. Classes for the students of Government College Ludhiana (East) have been conducted in the SCD Government College for the past two years.

The construction of the new building suffered due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19. In June, the work came to a halt due to paucity of funds.

The MLA further said, “The work of the multi-purpose hall, canteen, and landscaping will be completed in the next three months. The state government had sent Rs 2 crore to the contractor before Diwali for completion of the construction work of the new building.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul
Nov 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Modi seeks investment for urban infra projects
Nov 17, 2020 23:47 IST
3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.