Home / Cities / Three youth whose picture with weapons went viral on social media held in Kupwara

Three youth whose picture with weapons went viral on social media held in Kupwara

A day after a gun-wielding picture of three local youth went viral on social media in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police on Thursday arrested the trio with arms and ammunition after...

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after a gun-wielding picture of three local youth went viral on social media in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police on Thursday arrested the trio with arms and ammunition after a brief exchange of fire in the Lolab Valley.

The police said that a picture of three youths holding guns went viral on social media on Wednesday. The youth have claimed to have joined terror ranks.

“The trio were identified as Aabid Hussain Wani, a resident of Lalpora, Zakir Rafiq Bhat, a resident of Lalpora and Javid Ahmad Dar, a resident of Thayan Kalaroos,” a spokesperson said adding that prompt contact tracing revealed their presence in the forest area of Gungbugh area of Lolab.

The police said along with 28 RR and 162Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. “During the search operation, they (youth) started firing on the security forces. However, repeated announcements were made to persuade them to surrender and after a brief shootout, all the three were apprehended alive during the operation. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession,” the spokesperson said.



The police said that preliminary investigation reveals that these three were in contact with terrorist handlers across PoK via social media, who motivated them to pick arms and join terror ranks.

“The swift intervention of police and security forces not only led to their prompt tracing but also in saving the precious lives of these misguided youths,” the spokesperson added.

