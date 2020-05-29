Sections
Home / Cities / Three youths held with 90gm heroin in Mohali

Had tried to flee on spotting the police check post

Updated: May 29, 2020 19:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Three youths were arrested for possessing 90gm heroin near Dara Studio Chowk in Phase 6 on Thursday night.

The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Yadav of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh; Sachin of Manimajra, Chandigarh; and Jatinder Singh of Samrala, Ludhiana district.

Station house officer of Phase 1, Manphool Singh said his team, along with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), laid a naka near Dara Studio Chowk following a tip-off.

The men approached the check post in a car from Chandigarh side and on seeing the cops, tried to take a U-turn. However, cops managed to intercept them and on checking the vehicle, recovered 90gm heroin from it.



The trio was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station.

The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day police custody.

