Three youths held with 90gm heroin in Mohali
Had tried to flee on spotting the police check post
Three youths were arrested for possessing 90gm heroin near Dara Studio Chowk in Phase 6 on Thursday night.
The accused have been identified as Manoj Kumar Yadav of Ram Darbar, Chandigarh; Sachin of Manimajra, Chandigarh; and Jatinder Singh of Samrala, Ludhiana district.
Station house officer of Phase 1, Manphool Singh said his team, along with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), laid a naka near Dara Studio Chowk following a tip-off.
The men approached the check post in a car from Chandigarh side and on seeing the cops, tried to take a U-turn. However, cops managed to intercept them and on checking the vehicle, recovered 90gm heroin from it.
The trio was arrested and the vehicle impounded.
A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered at the Phase 1 police station.
The accused were produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day police custody.