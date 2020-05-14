Thunderstorm brings trees down in Pune; rain forecast stays till May 17

PUNE Parts of Pune witnessed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and gusty winds on Thursday, leading to several incidents of trees falling. No major instances of damage or injuries were reported, according to the city’s fire brigade.

Areas like Kothrud, Sangvi, Pashan, Hadapsar, Prabhat road, Law College road, Aundh, Gokhale nagar, Keshav bagar, Sinhagad road, Kalyani Nagar, Cantonment, and Thergaon, received heavy rain as the weather took a turn post noon, with the temperature dipping to 39 degrees Celsius, from 39.8 degrees Celsius earlier in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 002.5mm of rainfall at Shivaji nagar till 5.30 pm.

The gushing winds brought down trees with the fire brigade recording 15 such incidents.

According to fire brigade officials, two incidents in Koregaon park saw tree branches falling, while similar isolated incidents were reported in Pashan, Kalyani nagar, Yerawada and Mundhwa.

The IMD forecast for the city cited cloudy skies with very light to light rain; thundery activity; lightning and gusty winds on May 15, with the maximum temperature at 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum at 23 degrees Celsius.

May 16 and May 17 will also see a partly cloudy sky post noon, followed by thundery activity with the maximum temperature hovering around the 39 to 40 degrees Celsius mark, and the minimum at 22 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast cited favourable conditions for the advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands around May 16.

“The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15, and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over same region by the 16th evening. It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal on May 18-19,” said an IMD statement.