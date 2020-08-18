Tibetan Parliament-in-exile postpones its session due to Covid-19

The annual reports of the CTA’s main offices and its institutions for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is being reviewed by members of the Standing Committee. (HT File)

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has postponed its 10th session, slated to be held in December, until March 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move to postpone the upcoming session was taken at the 327th Standing Committee meeting on August 13, in due accordance with Article 6 and clause 2 of Article 49 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, said speaker Pema Jungney. “The decision has been taken considering the situation across the world due to Covid-19 which originated in Wuhan, China,” he added.

He said due to the current international travel ban, Tibetan Parliamentarians from outside India may not have been able to attend the session and those in India too might have found it difficult to travel to Dharamshala,” he said.

Although the September session will not be convened, Jungney said, matters and proceedings related to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be executed without any negligence.

The annual reports of the CTA’s main offices and its institutions for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is being reviewed by members of the Standing Committee. “Accordingly, questions raised on the annual reports by the Standing Committee will be submitted to the respective departments through the Kashag secretariat,” he added.

All the departments are required to submit, via email, their précis annual reports and clarification to the questions raised by the Standing Committee in PDF format to the parliamentary secretariat before September 20, he said.