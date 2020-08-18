Sections
Home / Cities / Tibetan Parliament-in-exile postpones its session due to Covid-19

Tibetan Parliament-in-exile postpones its session due to Covid-19

The move to postpone the upcoming session was taken at the 327th Standing Committee meeting on August 13, in due accordance with Article 6 and clause 2 of Article 49 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

The annual reports of the CTA’s main offices and its institutions for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is being reviewed by members of the Standing Committee. (HT File)

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile has postponed its 10th session, slated to be held in December, until March 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move to postpone the upcoming session was taken at the 327th Standing Committee meeting on August 13, in due accordance with Article 6 and clause 2 of Article 49 of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, said speaker Pema Jungney. “The decision has been taken considering the situation across the world due to Covid-19 which originated in Wuhan, China,” he added.

He said due to the current international travel ban, Tibetan Parliamentarians from outside India may not have been able to attend the session and those in India too might have found it difficult to travel to Dharamshala,” he said.

Although the September session will not be convened, Jungney said, matters and proceedings related to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will be executed without any negligence.



The annual reports of the CTA’s main offices and its institutions for the fiscal year 2019-2020 is being reviewed by members of the Standing Committee. “Accordingly, questions raised on the annual reports by the Standing Committee will be submitted to the respective departments through the Kashag secretariat,” he added.

All the departments are required to submit, via email, their précis annual reports and clarification to the questions raised by the Standing Committee in PDF format to the parliamentary secretariat before September 20, he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vice President urges researchers to come up with innovations to solve farmers’ problems
Aug 18, 2020 18:29 IST
Filmmakers are missing the energy and thrill of being on set!
Aug 18, 2020 18:29 IST
Actor Boman Irani recalls his early days as a professional photographer
Aug 18, 2020 18:28 IST
DST sanctions Rs 115 crores to IIT Jodhpur to set up tech and innovation hub
Aug 18, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.