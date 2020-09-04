Sections
Tibetans cheer for security forces in Shimla as they leave for China border

Lining up along the highway, members of the community offered the khata, the Buddhist prayer scarf, to the troops and wished them luck as they headed for the border amid the standoff

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:33 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

Tibetan community in Shimla cheered for security personnel on Friday as they left for deployment along the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. (Deepak Sansta /ht)

Members of the Tibetan community in Shimla cheered for security personnel on Friday as they left for deployment along the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

The Tibetans staying in the Panthaghati settlement gathered along the highway in Shimla to with the personnel of the special frontier force luck and honoured them with the khata, the Buddhist prayer scarf.

The Special Tibetan Frontier Force comprises a large number of Tibetan exiles.

Convoys of military vehicles carrying the personnel are headed to the border areas in Himachal Pradesh from their base in Sugar Sector amid the standoff with China.



The members of the Tibetan community wished for a free Tibet in future with the efforts of India. “This force plays an important role during such standoffs. It is the duty of the Tibetan community-in-exile to support and boost the morale of the forces,” a member of the gathering said.

Other residents of Shimla also expressed solidarity with the forces.

“It’s a privilege and proud moment for us to honour the bravehearts of the country,” said Rakesh Sharma, a former deputy mayor of the Shimla municipal corporation.

